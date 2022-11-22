‘Iolani gets all the votes in girls top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ‘Iolani Raiders collected all 10 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. Read more

‘Iolani continued its steamroller with big wins over Radford (57-30) and Kaiser (79-40), even after slow starts in each contest. Posts Mele Sake and Callie Pieper continue to give ‘Iolani a strong presence on the boards.

Konawaena remained at No. 2 after beating Campbell (42-26), Lahainaluna (55-51) and Maui (66-43) at the Wildcats’ tournament over the weekend.

Maryknoll routed Kahuku (46-12) and Kalani (71-9) to stay at No. 3. In a battle of teams that were tied at No. 4 last week, Lahainaluna defeated Campbell 55-42 at the Konawaena tourney.

There are no new teams in the Top 10, though Maui dropped two spots to No. 10.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Nov. 21, 2022

Rank School (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (9) (6-0) 90 1

> won at Radford 57-30

> def. Kaiser 79-40

> next: at Hawaii Baptist, Saturday (Nov. 26)

2. Konawaena (4-2) 80 2

> def. No. 4t Campbell 42-26

> def. No. 4t Lahainaluna 55-51

> def. No. 8 Maui 66-43

> next: bye (vs. South Medford, Ore., Dec. 8)

3. Maryknoll (4-1) 71 3

> def. Kahuku 46-12

> def. Kalani 71-9

> next: bye (vs. Nanakuli, Nov. 23)

4. Lahainaluna (3-3) 55 4-T

> def. KS-Hawaii 69-37

> lost at No. 2 Konawaena 55-51

> def. No. 4t Campbell 55-42

> next: bye (vs. Maui, Nov. 29)

5. Punahou (1-0) 53 6

> won at Radford 63-44

> next: at Moanalua, Friday

6. Campbell (2-4) 46 4-T

> lost at No. 2 Konawaena 42-26

> def. No. 10 Waiakea 56-43

> lost to No. 4t Lahainaluna 55-42

> next: bye (vs. Incarnate Word, Md., Dec. 8)

7. Kamehameha (1-2) 37 7

> bye

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Saturday

8. Damien (2-0) 20 9

> bye

> next: at Moanalua (Nov. 21), vs. Leilehua (Nov. 30)

9. Waiakea (2-1) 18 10

> def. Hawaii Baptist 59-44

> lost to No. 4t Campbell 56-43

> def. Kailua 67-47

> next: bye (at Kamehameha, Dec. 1)

10. Maui (3-2) 14 8

> def. Kailua 52-38

> def. Hawaii Baptist 50-48

> lost to No. 2 Konawaena 66-43

> next: bye (at Lahainaluna, Nov. 29)