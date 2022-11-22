Hawaii Prep World | Sports ‘Iolani gets all the votes in girls top 10 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:49 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The ‘Iolani Raiders collected all 10 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The ‘Iolani Raiders collected all 10 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. ‘Iolani continued its steamroller with big wins over Radford (57-30) and Kaiser (79-40), even after slow starts in each contest. Posts Mele Sake and Callie Pieper continue to give ‘Iolani a strong presence on the boards. Konawaena remained at No. 2 after beating Campbell (42-26), Lahainaluna (55-51) and Maui (66-43) at the Wildcats’ tournament over the weekend. Maryknoll routed Kahuku (46-12) and Kalani (71-9) to stay at No. 3. In a battle of teams that were tied at No. 4 last week, Lahainaluna defeated Campbell 55-42 at the Konawaena tourney. There are no new teams in the Top 10, though Maui dropped two spots to No. 10. Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 Nov. 21, 2022 Rank School (Record) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (9) (6-0) 90 1 > won at Radford 57-30 > def. Kaiser 79-40 > next: at Hawaii Baptist, Saturday (Nov. 26) 2. Konawaena (4-2) 80 2 > def. No. 4t Campbell 42-26 > def. No. 4t Lahainaluna 55-51 > def. No. 8 Maui 66-43 > next: bye (vs. South Medford, Ore., Dec. 8) 3. Maryknoll (4-1) 71 3 > def. Kahuku 46-12 > def. Kalani 71-9 > next: bye (vs. Nanakuli, Nov. 23) 4. Lahainaluna (3-3) 55 4-T > def. KS-Hawaii 69-37 > lost at No. 2 Konawaena 55-51 > def. No. 4t Campbell 55-42 > next: bye (vs. Maui, Nov. 29) 5. Punahou (1-0) 53 6 > won at Radford 63-44 > next: at Moanalua, Friday 6. Campbell (2-4) 46 4-T > lost at No. 2 Konawaena 42-26 > def. No. 10 Waiakea 56-43 > lost to No. 4t Lahainaluna 55-42 > next: bye (vs. Incarnate Word, Md., Dec. 8) 7. Kamehameha (1-2) 37 7 > bye > next: at Mid-Pacific, Saturday 8. Damien (2-0) 20 9 > bye > next: at Moanalua (Nov. 21), vs. Leilehua (Nov. 30) 9. Waiakea (2-1) 18 10 > def. Hawaii Baptist 59-44 > lost to No. 4t Campbell 56-43 > def. Kailua 67-47 > next: bye (at Kamehameha, Dec. 1) 10. Maui (3-2) 14 8 > def. Kailua 52-38 > def. Hawaii Baptist 50-48 > lost to No. 2 Konawaena 66-43 > next: bye (at Lahainaluna, Nov. 29) Also receiving votes: Sacred Hearts 5, Moanalua 3, Kailua 2, KS-Hawaii 1. Previous Story Wahine honor senior Mylana Byrd after sweep Next Story Television and radio – Nov. 22, 2022