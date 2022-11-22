Hawaii Prep World | Sports Maryknoll starts at No. 1 in boys basketball top 10 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated Midnight Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Maryknoll collected six out of 10 first-place votes to seize the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Maryknoll collected six out of 10 first-place votes to seize the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. The Spartans (2-0) overpowered Pearl City 63-23 and Aiea 61-34 in nonconference play. They will play Kaimuki on Friday in the first day of the Hawaii Self Storage Black and Gold Classic at McKinley. ‘Iolani follows at No. 2. The Raiders outlasted Leilehua 65-57 on Friday. They will play Roosevelt on Dec. 1 in the opening round of the Surfrider Holiday Classic at Kailua. Punahou was voted No. 3, followed by defending state champion Saint Louis and Mililani in a tie at No. 4. Punahou will meet Lahainaluna on Dec. 1 in the first day of the James Alegre Invitational at Radford. The talented, young Surfriders of Kailua open the season at No. 6. Kailua is 3-0 in nonconference play. Kamehameha, Kahuku, Leilehua and Baldwin round out the Top 10. Prep basketball is virtually back to normal with a full load of tournaments after a shortened preseason in 2021. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Nov. 26, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Maryknoll (6) (2-0) 90 — > def. Aiea 61-34 > next: vs. Kaimuki, Friday 2. ‘Iolani (1) (1-0) 78 — > def. Leilehua 65-57 > next: bye (vs. Roosevelt, Dec. 1) 3. Punahou (1) (0-0) 63 — > bye > bye (vs. Lahainaluna, Dec. 1) 4. (tie) Saint Louis (2) (2-0) 60 — > def. Kalaheo 56-46 > next: vs. Campbell, Saturday 4. (tie) Mililani (0-0) 60 — > bye > next: bye (vs. McKinley, Dec. 1) 6. Kailua (3-0) 53 — > def. Radford 56-46 > next: vs. King Kekaulike, Friday 7. Kamehameha (1-0) 37 — > def. Kalaheo 79-55 > next: vs. Baldwin, Friday 8. Kahuku (0-0) 23 — > bye > bye (vs. Campbell, Dec. 5) 9. Leilehua (0-1) 22 — > lost to ‘Iolani 65-57 > next: bye (vs. Mid-Pacific, Dec. 1) 10. Baldwin (1-0) 20 — > def. Lanai 60-25 > next: vs. Kamehameha, Friday Also receiving votes: Moanalua 15, Campbell 12, Maui Prep 4, Kaimuki 3, Kohala 2, Waiakea 2, Hawaii Baptist 1, Kalaheo 1, Kapaa 1, Kapolei 1, Mid-Pacific 1, Roosevelt 1. Previous Story Wahine honor senior Mylana Byrd after sweep Next Story Television and radio – Nov. 22, 2022