Maryknoll starts at No. 1 in boys basketball top 10

Maryknoll collected six out of 10 first-place votes to seize the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

The Spartans (2-0) overpowered Pearl City 63-23 and Aiea 61-34 in nonconference play. They will play Kaimuki on Friday in the first day of the Hawaii Self Storage Black and Gold Classic at McKinley.

‘Iolani follows at No. 2. The Raiders outlasted Leilehua 65-57 on Friday.

They will play Roosevelt on Dec. 1 in the opening round of the Surfrider Holiday Classic at Kailua.

Punahou was voted No. 3, followed by defending state champion Saint Louis and Mililani in a tie at No. 4.

Punahou will meet Lahainaluna on Dec. 1 in the first day of the James Alegre Invitational at Radford.

The talented, young Surfriders of Kailua open the season at No. 6. Kailua is 3-0 in nonconference play. Kamehameha, Kahuku, Leilehua and Baldwin round out the Top 10.

Prep basketball is virtually back to normal with a full load of tournaments after a shortened preseason in 2021.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Nov. 26, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (6) (2-0) 90 —

> def. Aiea 61-34

> next: vs. Kaimuki, Friday

2. ‘Iolani (1) (1-0) 78 —

> def. Leilehua 65-57

> next: bye (vs. Roosevelt, Dec. 1)

3. Punahou (1) (0-0) 63 —

> bye

> bye (vs. Lahainaluna, Dec. 1)

4. (tie) Saint Louis (2) (2-0) 60 —

> def. Kalaheo 56-46

> next: vs. Campbell, Saturday

4. (tie) Mililani (0-0) 60 —

> bye

> next: bye (vs. McKinley, Dec. 1)

6. Kailua (3-0) 53 —

> def. Radford 56-46

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Friday

7. Kamehameha (1-0) 37 —

> def. Kalaheo 79-55

> next: vs. Baldwin, Friday

8. Kahuku (0-0) 23 —

> bye

> bye (vs. Campbell, Dec. 5)

9. Leilehua (0-1) 22 —

> lost to ‘Iolani 65-57

> next: bye (vs. Mid-Pacific, Dec. 1)

10. Baldwin (1-0) 20 —

> def. Lanai 60-25

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Friday