comscore UH’s Akana reaches Sony Open with blaze of birdies
Sports

UH’s Akana reaches Sony Open with blaze of birdies

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“It’s really cool being able to play in a PGA Tour event and represent all the Hawaiians and the people of Hawaii.” </strong> <strong>Blaze Akana </strong> <em>Kamehameha graduate who shot a 69 Monday</em>

Blaze Akana’s scorching five-hole stretch helped him earn his first appearance in a PGA Tour event. Read more

