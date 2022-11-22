UH’s Akana reaches Sony Open with blaze of birdies
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM
“It’s really cool being able to play in a PGA Tour event and represent all the Hawaiians and the people of Hawaii.”
Blaze Akana
Kamehameha graduate who shot a 69 Monday
