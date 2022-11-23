Editorial | Letters Letter: Streets won’t be safer with gun-toting citizens Today Updated 12:15 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! So now our local residents will be walking the streets with guns stuffed in their surfah shorts? From what do people feel they need protection? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. So now our local residents will be walking the streets with guns stuffed in their surfah shorts? From what do people feel they need protection? I’m a daily urban walker and I will certainly feel much less safe. Everyone will be a potential shooter. If community members now have the right to carry guns, those guns should be visible in neon pink holsters so I know whom to run away from. Anne Wheelock Nuuanu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Provide way to use IRA for medical expenses