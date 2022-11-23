comscore Letter: Streets won’t be safer with gun-toting citizens
Letter: Streets won’t be safer with gun-toting citizens

So now our local residents will be walking the streets with guns stuffed in their surfah shorts? From what do people feel they need protection? Read more

