Letter: Streets won’t be safer with gun-toting citizens

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So now our local residents will be walking the streets with guns stuffed in their surfah shorts? From what do people feel they need protection? Read more

So now our local residents will be walking the streets with guns stuffed in their surfah shorts? From what do people feel they need protection?

I’m a daily urban walker and I will certainly feel much less safe. Everyone will be a potential shooter.

If community members now have the right to carry guns, those guns should be visible in neon pink holsters so I know whom to run away from.

Anne Wheelock

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter