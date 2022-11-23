comscore Gov.-elect Green, Mayor Blangiardi team up on housing push
Gov.-elect Green, Mayor Blangiardi team up on housing push

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

Green and Blangiardi on Tuesday teamed up to help announce a $2.5 million grant to Family Promise of Hawai‘i, a nonprofit group that helps homeless families with children. Read more

