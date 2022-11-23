Hawaii, Chaminade volleyball players earn academic honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team had four players named to the College Sports Communicators Academic Division I All-District Team, while Chaminade placed three on the Division II All-District Team.

Kendra Ham (human development and family studies), Amber Igiede (psychology), Tayli Ikenaga (elementary education) and Riley Wagoner (chemistry) were honored after attaining at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA and being a starter or important reserve this season.

The four UH student-athletes are the most in program history.

Chaminade had Alexia Byrnes (Master of Science in counseling psychology), Greta Corti (psychology) and Brooklen Pe‘a (communications) honored.

The trio helped the Silverswords advanced to their first NCAA West Regional finals.