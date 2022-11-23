comscore Hawaii, Chaminade volleyball players earn academic honors
Hawaii, Chaminade volleyball players earn academic honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  Hawaii's Kendra Ham and Tayli Ikenaga, back, were two of four Rainbow Wahine named to the College Sports Communicators Academic Division I All-District Team.

    Hawaii’s Kendra Ham and Tayli Ikenaga, back, were two of four Rainbow Wahine named to the College Sports Communicators Academic Division I All-District Team.

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team had four players named to the College Sports Communicators Academic Division I All-District Team, while Chaminade placed three on the Division II All-District Team. Read more

