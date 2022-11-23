comscore Hawaii Grown Notebook: Football, soccer, volleyball
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown Notebook: Football, soccer, volleyball

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel ran for a first down while being pursued by Oklahoma State linebacker Xavier Benson in Norman, Okla., on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel ran for a first down while being pursued by Oklahoma State linebacker Xavier Benson in Norman, Okla., on Saturday.

Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19: The Oklahoma junior quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for another — all in the first quarter — in a 28-13 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 23, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 23, 2022

Scroll Up