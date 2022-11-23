Hawaii Grown Notebook: Football, soccer, volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19: The Oklahoma junior quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for another — all in the first quarter — in a 28-13 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Gabriel finished 20-for-40 for 259 yards with a pick and ran for 30 yards on six carries.

>> Chevan Cordeiro, Saint Louis ’18: The San Jose State junior quarterback went 20-for-30 for 257 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in a 35-31 loss at Utah State on Saturday.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ’17: The SMU senior linebacker made a team-high 11 tackles with a tackle for loss and assisted on a sack in a 59-24 loss to Tulane on Thursday.

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Arizona sophomore quarterback was 28-for-46 for 357 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score but was picked off four times in a 31-20 loss to Washington State on Saturday.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling, Kapolei ’20: The Washington State sophomore receiver had three catches for 32 yards against the Wildcats.

>> Christian Mejia, Kailua ’17: The Washington State senior defensive tackle had two tackles with one tackle for loss against Arizona.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ’18: The Princeton senior receiver caught a 23-yard touchdown pass to cap the Tigers’ opening drive in a 20-19 loss to Penn on Saturday to miss out on a share of the Ivy League title.

>> Colby Kalaukoa, Kamehameha ’21: The Linfield (Ore.) sophomore safety made a team-high seven tackles and recovered a fumble in a 51-24 win over Pomona-Pitzer on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division III Championships. The Wildcats will play Bethel in the second round on Saturday.

>> Justin Pfau, Pearl City ’19: The Linfield senior cornerback made four tackles against the Sagehens.

>> Blaze Holani, Saint Louis ’22: The Linfield freshman linebacker made two tackles and had a sack against Pomona-Pitzer.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Rae Yoshioka, Punahou ’21: The Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) sophomore midfielder assisted on the first goal of a 2-1 victory over Northwest (Wash.) on Thursday in the first round of the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Tournament. Yoshioka had three shots on goal and scored in penalty kicks to win a 1-1 tie against Missouri Valley on Saturday to advance to the round of 16 against Tennessee Southern next Tuesday.

>> Adriana Maroney, Punahou ’21: The Cal Lutheran sophomore midfielder was named to the All-Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first team earlier this month. Maroney scored one goal this season.

>> Taylor Venenciano, ‘Iolani ’19: The Pomona-Pitzer senior midfielder was named to the All-SCIAC second team. Venenciano scored a goal and had an assist for the Sagehens this season.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Saige Ka‘aha‘aina-Torres, ‘Iolani ’18: The Texas senior setter was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Ka‘aha‘aina-Torres led the No. 1-ranked Longhorns to a sweep of Kansas and a four-set win over Baylor last week to clinch Texas’ sixth consecutive conference title. She finished with 90 assists over two matches with 13 digs, four kills, four blocks and an ace and now ranks fourth in Division I averaging 11.66 assists per set.

>> Jhenna Gabriel, Maryknoll ’18: The UNLV senior setter had a match-high 41 assists, seven digs, five kills and an ace in a four-set win over Colorado State on Sunday on senior day. The Rebels are the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Conference tournament, which begins today.

>> Nive Tuileta, Le Jardin ’21: The Santa Clara sophomore setter, who set a career-high with 68 assists in a match a week earlier, finished with a match-high 34 assists, seven digs, two aces and a block assist in a sweep of San Francisco on Friday.

>> Hula Crisostomo, Moanalua ’18: The UTEP senior libero had 10 digs, two aces and two assists in a sweep of Charlotte in the Conference USA quarterfinals on Friday. Crisostomo had seven digs and three assists in a three-set loss to Rice in the semifinals on Saturday.

>> Naya Dong, ‘Iolani ’19: The UC San Diego senior libero had a match-high 15 digs, three digs and three aces in a four-set victory over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

>> Kristen McDaniel, ‘Iolani ’19: The N.C. State senior setter had a team-high 22 assists, three aces and three digs in a sweep of Notre Dame on Saturday.

———

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.