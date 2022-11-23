comscore Dave Reardon: Kainoa Carvalho’s yet another all-around Kahuku star
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Dave Reardon: Kainoa Carvalho’s yet another all-around Kahuku star

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku Red Raiders receiver Kainoa Carvalho caught a pass across the middle while being defended by Mililani defensive back Kayden Anzaldo on Oct. 28.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kahuku Red Raiders receiver Kainoa Carvalho caught a pass across the middle while being defended by Mililani defensive back Kayden Anzaldo on Oct. 28.

Hawaii has long been known for producing outstanding linemen, and now there are two starting quarterbacks in the NFL from the same Honolulu high school, Saint Louis. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 23, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 23, 2022

Scroll Up