Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We are upset with monster homes destroying neighborhoods in numerous ways. Now there’s talk of a monster high-rise at 2601 Kapiolani Blvd. (“State board OKs Moiliili tower,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 14). Read more

We are upset with monster homes destroying neighborhoods in numerous ways. Now there’s talk of a monster high-rise at 2601 Kapiolani Blvd. (“State board OKs Moiliili tower,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 14).

In order to build it, 141 of the existing affordable homes in the area would be bulldozed. The area is congested already with three schools, high-rise and walk-up apartments, condos and single-family homes. The monster high- rise will block tradewinds coming over the Koolau and turn makai homes into ovens. Please consider the quality of life for this neighborhood.

Ann Egleston

Kapahulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter