San Jose State’s Cordeiro and Hawaii’s Schager write a tale of two quarterbacks

A year ago, the University of Hawaii football team was facing an implosion of morale under then head coach Todd Graham’s leadership.

Top quarterbacks Chevan Cordeiro and Brayden Schager had a front-row view to the situation. At the end of the 2021 season, Cordeiro, a two-time captain who was born and reared in Hawaii, entered the transfer portal, eventually signing with San Jose State. Schager, who grew up in the Dallas area, opted to remain a Rainbow Warrior.

Their separate paths cross Saturday when San Jose State plays host to Hawaii at CEFCU Stadium. Cordeiro is now a co-captain for the Spartans. Schager is the Rainbow Warriors’ No. 1 quarterback.

Cordeiro acknowledged what he perceived as a morale-deflating “toxic” atmosphere under Graham last year. Cordeiro’s departure led to more player defections, a state Senate hearing on the football program’s well being and, eventually, Graham’s resignation. Timmy Chang, a former record-setting UH quarterback, was hired as Graham’s successor in January.

“Going away, I just wanted to make change,” Cordeiro said. “Now my teammates back in Hawaii love football. I love football again. Everyone that transferred (from UH) is having fun. That was the goal of transferring, just trying to make a change.”

Cordeiro recalled the struggles of his fourth — and final — season with the Warriors. Television shots caught Cordeiro and Bo Graham, who was the offensive coordinator at the time, often arguing on the sideline.

“Last year, it was hard waking up and going to practice,” Cordeiro said. “I didn’t have a smile on my face. And now, I mean, I love showing up for practice, watching film with (offensive coordinator Kevin) McGiven and (football analyst) Lyle (Moevao), Coach (Brent) Brennan. Just spending time with the team in the locker room.”

Cordeiro said his former UH teammates understand why he relinquished his co-captaincy to transfer.

“We still have that bond,” Cordeiro said. “They’re still my brothers. I fought with them for four years. It was a grind. We went through hard times. Now there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. They’re happy. I’m happy. I can’t wait to see them.”

Cordeiro often mentored Schager, who was an 18-year-old freshman during the 2021 season. “I kind of had known throughout the season that he was probably going to leave (after that season),” Schager said. “But he was always great to me. He was always supportive. I learned a lot from him. I really appreciate that.”

Schager said he never considered leaving. “I always wanted to stay here and be part of this,” he said. “Being in Hawaii and being part of this is really special.”

Schager said Chang’s hiring reaffirmed his stance.

“When Coach Timmy got hired, it was a big culture shift, it was a change for the better,” Schager said. “I think we really started embracing Hawaii’s culture more. I’ve learned a lot about that since being here. I’ve grown tight with a lot of the guys from here. That’s been great.”

Cordeiro believed Schager was destined as his successor.

“I knew he was going to be the guy,” Cordeiro said. “I know he was kind of struggling last year, too, just with the whole situation and just the toxic vibes from everyone. I knew if he stuck it out, he was going to be QB1. He’s a good guy. He’s a good friend. He works hard. And he has talent. He’s getting better every game.”

Cordeiro said he “grew as a person” after relocating to the Bay Area. “I just leveled my game,” he said. “I watch more film. I spend more time in the film room. … Just being a film fanatic and just learning the game.”

SJSU running back Kairee Robinson said when Cordeiro joined “he opened up to us. We brought him in and treated him like he was one of our brothers.”

Cordeiro acknowledged the surreal feel of facing his former band of brothers.

“They’re my boys,” Cordeiro said of the Warriors, “but in the game, we’re not going to be boys. After, we’re going to hug it out. They’re my brothers for life still.”