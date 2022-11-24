Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 24, 2022 Today Updated 12:57 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College women: Big Island Holiday Classic, Saint Edward’s vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2:15 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. FRIDAY BASKETBALL College men: Patty Mills North Shore Classic, Sacramento State vs. Hawaii, 3:30 p.m.; Southern Utah vs. Texas State, 6 p.m. Games at Cannon Activities Center. College men: Hoops In Hawaii Thanksgiving Classic, Bacone vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2:30 p.m.; Cal State San Bernardino vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown, Florida Gulf Coast vs. Stanford, noon; Grambling State vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College women: Big Island Holiday Classic, UMary vs. Hawaii Hilo, 4:30 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. High schools boys preseason: Hawaii Self Storage Black and Gold Classic, Kaimuki vs. Maryknoll, 10 a.m.; Campbell vs. Hawaii Baptist, 11:30 a.m.; McKinley vs. Damien, 2:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. University, 4 p.m. Games at McKinley. FOOTBALL HHSAA First Hawaiian Bank Open Division Football Championships, final: Punahou vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m. at Mililani. LOCAL ACES NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB Glenn H. Kajiwara , Mililani June 22 Makalena Golf Course 4 140 8-iron William Hunt, Kapolei Nov. 16 Navy Marine GC 8 120 8-iron Alan Yamada, Mililani Nov. 16 Makalena Golf Course 17 111 8-iron Nathan Miyake, Honolulu Nov. 17 Mililani Golf Club 3 120 7-iron Jennifer Goo, Honolulu Nov. 21 Navy Marine GC 5 117 7-iron Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted. Previous Story Television and radio - Nov. 24, 2022