Hawaii shoppers line up for Black Friday deals

Shopper Michelle Williams stood in line with her 28-year-old daughter at 4:30 a.m. today, waiting to enter the Manaola store at Pearlridge Center in Aiea this morning.

“I came for one thing which was the backpack, the only backpack,” said Williams, who purchased a teal-colored backpack on display.

About 100 people waited for doors to open at Pearlridge Center at 6 a.m. for Black Friday, as Hawaii shoppers seek bargains to counter the sky-high inflation of the last few months.

General Manager David Cianelli said, “This is really the first normal shopping season that we’ve had in three years.”

”Everyone is smiling. Retailers are in a really good mood,” Cianelli said. “Everybody was just really happy to kick off the holiday season with the Black Friday event.”

In addition to Manaola, long lines also formed at Bath & Body Works, Sweet Okole Jewelry and other Pearlridge retailers.

“It was just a real high energy, great start to the holiday season this morning,” Cianelli added.

At Ala Moana Center, throngs of shoppers filled the walkways at the open air shopping mall looking for deals.

Laurie Yoshinaga of Aina Haina purchased seven backpacks for friends from Local Motion after arriving at the store at 6 a.m.

In Aiea, friends Christian Rojas and Micah Dupio of Ewa Beach said they were the first in line at Best Buy after arriving after midnight today.

The line stretched out to the sidewalk along Kamehameha Highway before the doors opened at 5 a.m.

“We were ready for everything,” said Rojas, 19, a gamer who bought a new AOC monitor, Astro Gaming A10 headset and other items.