Letter: Condos, noise take away our visions of paradise

Funny how words to an old song get stuck in your head. These were stuck in my head: "I've got an island in the Pacific, and everything about it is terrific."

Oahu used to be terrific, but now cement condos are going up, noise is increasing and visions of paradise are gone. Oh, lest I forget about the nearby sinkhole on Cooke Street, but that could be turned into a community swimming pool!

Daci Armstrong
Kakaako