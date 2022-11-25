Hawaiian Electric picks developers for solar projects

Hawaiian Electric has selected seven solar projects for its community-based renewable energy program, which aims to lower electricity bills for low- and moderate-income customers who are unable to install privately owned rooftop solar.

The company, through a competitive bidding process, selected Nexamp Solar for all seven “shared solar” projects.

On Oahu, Nexamp is working with Melink Solar Development on a shared, 6-megawatt project that will be built off of Kaukonahua Road. Nexamp was also selected for three projects on Maui adding up to 8 MW plus batteries, and another three projects on Hawaii island, which add up to 9 MW plus batteries.

Nexamp, a national clean-energy company headquartered in Boston, expects to finance, construct and operate the seven projects, which are expected to go online in 2025.

Zaid Ashai, CEO of Nexamp, said in a news release that the company’s proven track record as a long-term owner and operator has made it a trusted partner in hundreds of communities and that the Hawaii projects will help the state move toward its decarbonization goals. In project descriptions online, Nexamp also said it also planned to use local labor at prevailing wages for construction and ongoing maintenance.

“Dedicated to low- and moderate-income residents, each of these shared solar projects will ensure equal access to participate and lower their electric costs while reducing the islands’ fossil fuel dependence,” said Ashai. “We look forward to making our popular community solar program and other consumer decarbonization services available to all residents of Hawaii in the years ahead.”

Hawaiian Electric put out a request for proposals to developers in March for its shared solar program — also known as community-based renewable energy.

The program provides customers who cannot install their own rooftop solar (because they rent or live in an apartment) the opportunity to subscribe to a solar project to reduce their electricity bills and cut carbon emissions.

Developers build a solar facility, which becomes available on Hawaiian Electric’s CBRE Portal, and then eligible customers can become subscribers to receive credits on their monthly electricity bill, based on output and level of participation. They will need to apply directly to the subscriber organization on the island where the facility is located.

Hawaiian Electric said it took cost and community outreach into account during the evaluation process. In a news release issued this week, the company said it will now work on finalizing 20-year contracts with Nexamp and Melink for the seven shared solar projects.

‘Shared solar’ project partners

Oahu

>> Kaukonahua Solar: 6 megawatts (solar only)

Maui

>> Lipoa Solar: 3 MW plus battery

>> Makawao Solar: 2.5 MW plus battery

>> Piiholo Road Solar: 2.5 MW plus battery

Hawaii island

>> Kalaoa Solar A: 3 MW plus battery

>> Kalaoa Solar B: 3 MW plus battery

>> Naalehu Solar: 3 MW plus battery

Visit hawaiianelectric.com/sharedsolar for more information.