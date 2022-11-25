comscore Rearview Mirror: Readers share Hawaii restaurants they miss
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Readers share Hawaii restaurants they miss

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Columbia Inn was known for its shrimp tempura. The inn was originally at Maunakea and Beretania streets, then next to the newspaper building on Kapiolani Boulevard; and later had locations in Waimalu and Kaimuki.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Columbia Inn was known for its shrimp tempura. The inn was originally at Maunakea and Beretania streets, then next to the newspaper building on Kapiolani Boulevard; and later had locations in Waimalu and Kaimuki.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER An ad for Mama’s Mexican Kitchen, above, which had four locations from 1971 to 1991.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    An ad for Mama’s Mexican Kitchen, above, which had four locations from 1971 to 1991.

Recently, I was talking to a friend about Mama’s Mexican Kitchen. It had locations at 378 N. School St., Moanalua Shopping Center, Pearl Kai Food Court and in Waikiki at 478 Ena Road. I particularly liked their taquitos, sopes and salsa. Read more

Previous Story
Pandemic inspired donors but critical needs persist for nonprofits

Scroll Up