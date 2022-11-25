Rearview Mirror: Readers share Hawaii restaurants they miss
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Updated 11:18 p.m.
Columbia Inn was known for its shrimp tempura. The inn was originally at Maunakea and Beretania streets, then next to the newspaper building on Kapiolani Boulevard; and later had locations in Waimalu and Kaimuki.
An ad for Mama’s Mexican Kitchen, above, which had four locations from 1971 to 1991.