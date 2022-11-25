comscore Konawaena-Waipahu bring an offensive-minded approach
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Konawaena-Waipahu bring an offensive-minded approach

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 24, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard – Nov. 25, 2022

Scroll Up