Konawaena-Waipahu bring an offensive-minded approach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In 2017, Konawaena survived a wild 53-50 win over Waipahu in the Division II semifinals at Julian Yates Field.

Five years later, this Saturday, they will meet for the D-I state championship.

“A shootout between Waipahu and Konawaena will always be in the cards. Two head coaches that are offensive-minded would only solidify that thought,” Konawaena coach Brad Uemoto said. “But I do know we both have the same potential on the defensive side of the ball. We didn’t find our way to the state title game without having solid defenses.”

One week after the Wildcats’ win over Waipahu, Lahainaluna and Konawaena made history, combining for 144 points as the Lunas pulled out a 75-69 win in six overtime periods at Aloha Stadium. Konawaena, one of the smaller schools in the BIIF, grudgingly moved up to D-I two years later. In ’22, with a come-from-behind 27-24 win over Aiea, Konawaena (10-1) has a chance to rule the roost in D-I and claim its first football state crown.

“Waipahu is nothing close to what we have faced this season. (Tama) Uiliata is obviously the first name that comes to mind, but this Waipahu team is more than one player,” Uemoto said. “They have a great. group that is always well coached. Coach Bryson (Carvalho) shares the same passion that I have being an alumnus and coach. I have a lot of respect for their program and what they have built over the past eight years.”

Carvalho led Waipahu to the D-I state title in 2018, beating BIIF champion Hilo in the final 42-22. After dismantling defending state champion ‘Iolani last week, 35-10, the Marauders (11-1) are peaking with a stingy defense and Uiliata at the reins. Go back a few years, and Uemoto draws a comparison: former Kealakehe and Hawaii receiver John Ursua.

“Uiliata reminds me a lot of John, where he’s so explosive at any position,’ Uemoto said.

WILDCATS OFFENSE

After rolling through the BIIF by margins of 40, 50 or even 86 points all season, the Wildcats showed their mettle with the win over OIA D-I runner-up Aiea last week. Kawelu Kalawe was relentless (123 yards, TD) as Konawaena ran the ball 43 times for 160 yards. As wide open as the offense has been for nearly a decade, this commitment to the ground game (53 percent rush, 47 pass) could be essential against a Waipahu defense that has had its ups and downs against the run. Keoki Alani was good when he had to be, throwing for two TDs and getting picked twice, taking four sacks. Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio (12 catches, 149 yards, two TDs) is another playmaker in a long line of talented pass catchers in coach Brad Uemoto’s system. The senior has season totals of 67 receptions, 1,012 yards and 20 receiving TDs.

Anahu-Ambrosio gets the occasional carry (four attempts, 32 yards, TD against Aiea). The Wildcats didn’t lose a fumble in the semifinal, a vital factor. If and when Waipahu clamps down on the ground game and Anahu-Ambrosio on his routes, the Wildcats could show something different, like Kalawe as a pass catcher. Going back to the years of BIIF dominance under Jim Barry, Roy Aukai and Bob Fitzgerald, the Wildcats rarely had to use great ballcarriers that way, whether it was Billy Stephens, Roman Hao, Matt Kaili, Brody Tinao or Keone Paoa.

The postseason has shown that teams that continually evolve usually go the furthest. Waipahu has the size and speed to take away an offense’s modus operandi. Maybe Uemoto has a few new wrinkles.

OFFENSE

Pos. No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl.

QB 10 Keoki Alani 5-10 160 Jr.

RB 8 Kawelu Kaiawe 6-0 180 Sr.

WR 21 Abraham Ogata 6-1 175 So.

WR 6 Jacob Ah Mook Sang 5-5 160 Sr.

WR 7 Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio 5-9 170 So.

WR 18 Ro’onui Satta Ellis 6-0 175 Sr.

LT 60 Nakoa Ige 5-10 210 So.

LG 52 Iziah Mariano 5-6 165 Sr.

C 56 Treston Tinao 6-0 210 Sr.

RG 58 Ikona Salvador 5-8 220 Jr.

RT 51 Vinny Muasau 5-9 210 Sr.

WILDCATS DEFENSE

Aiea managed to rush for 139 yards, including 129 by RB Kaimana Lale-Saole, but Konawaena disturbed standout QB Ezekiel Olie with three interceptions. The hard-hitting Wildcats also forced the late fumble to set up the game-winning field goal. Aiea came to Yates Field with an elite receiving corp and one of the state’s top QBs, but Olie passed for just 146 yards, averaging less than 5 yards per attempt.

Waipahu’s pass catchers are smaller across the board, but are in sync with QB Tama Uiliata, and that’s a big difference. Chasing Uiliata while staying disciplined on the back side will be key. Keawe Navas Loa (nine tackles), Anthony Torres (6.5) and Elias Malapit (six) were big against the run. Konawaena had only one sack, but applied enough pressure to set up the picks by Austin Takaki, Ro’onui Satta Ellis and Armenio Blanco.

Since losing at Granger (Utah), Konawaena has permitted just 44 points in 10 games. But, like every other team that has faced Waipahu with Uiliata at QB, the challenge is daunting.

DEFENSE

Pos. No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl.

DL 1 Chray Flanary 5-10 180 Sr.

DL 50 Kaikea Malina 5-9 215 Sr.

DL 44 Elias Malapit 5-10 185 So.

LB 2 Trez Uemoto 5-10 180 Sr.

LB 26 Anthony Torres 6-0 210 Sr.

LB 3 Keawe Navas Loa 5-8 165 Jr.

DB 9 Armenio Blanco 5-7 160 So.

DB 6 Jacob Ah Mook Sang 5-5 160 Sr.

DB 7 Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio 5-9 170 So.

CB 15 Austin Takaki 5-7 160 So.

CB 18 Ro’onui Satta Ellis 6-0 175 Sr.

WILDCATS SPECIAL TEAMS

Ige was clutch in the win over Aiea, with two field goals, including the game-winner with 31 seconds left. Between Anahu-Ambrosio and Satta Ellis, the Wildcats averaged 32.6 yards per kickoff return last week. On the flip side, Aiea returned five kickoffs for an average of 35.8 yards. Konawaena did not have a kickoff for a touchback last week.

In all, Konawaena has returned two kickoffs and one punt for a TD this season. Anahu-Ambrosio and Jacob Ah Mook Sang have returned punts for TDs. Satta Ellis has returned one kickoff for a TD.

Uemoto tends to be creative in specific situations, including special teams. Count on both teams to pull out all the stops on Saturday.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Pos. No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl.

PK 60 Nakoa Ige 5-10 210 So.

P 2 Trez Uemoto 5-10 180 Sr.

KR/PR 7 Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio 5-9 170 So.

KR/PR 18 Ro’onui Satta Ellis 6-0 175 Sr.

KR/PR 6 Jacob Ah Mook Sang 5-5 160 Sr.

LS 53 Tayton Tamashiro 5-8 175 So.

MARAUDERS OFFENSE

The Tama Uiliata Highlight Show is real. Whether he is at wide receiver, kick returner or quarterback — he is also a holder and long snapper — the senior playmaker finds ways to keep defenses off balance. The play-calling of coach Bryson Carvalho suits Uiliata’s strengths, getting him into open space out of the pocket. His intuition is unmatched, and it is a struggle for defenders to get even a touch on him, let alone make a clean tackle.

The ground attack is serviceable with the combo of Anieli Talaeai and Braeden Togafau as the hot-hand backs. Talaeai (946 yards, 13 TDs, 8.4 yards per carry) had his issues holding on to the ball early in the season but has been reliable since. He runs much stronger and bigger than his 5-8, 150-pound frame would suggest. Togafau (568 yards, six TDs, 4.1 ypc) is a stabilizing force between the tackles.

Aiea’s five-turnover, 16-penalty nightmare against Konawaena last week is something Waipahu has examined closely, no doubt. Uiliata’s ability to feel pressure a and pick up maximum yardage without risking a turnover is stunning to watch. His time in the pocket in the win over ‘Iolani bordered on 10 seconds as the Raiders often rushed only three, and he would take what the defense gave him, taking off for decent gains. If Uiliata is scrambling, Tai Aipia-Barrett (39 receptions, 678 yards, three TDs) and Chazen Rodillas-Vesido (40, 453, six) have been effective at re-routing to punish tiring defensive backs.

OFFENSE

Pos. No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl.

QB 2 Tama Uiliata 5-9 176 Sr.

WR 3 Chazen Rodillas-Vesido 5-5 154 Jr.

WR 6 Tai Aipia-Barrett 5-6 134 Jr.

WR 9 Jayvren Pinera 5-6 140 Fr.

WR 23 Saige Marienthal 5-5 140 Sr.

RB 34 Anieli Talaeai 5-8 150 Jr.

OL 52 Kishaun Salavea-Glover 6-0 295 Sr.

OL 55 Achilles Sale-Taifai 6-3 330 Sr.

OL 71 Eric Moananu 6-0 246 Jr.

OL 72 Mason Salausa-Galletes 5-11 290 Jr.

OL 75 Oakland Viliamu 5-11 258 Sr.

MARAUDERS DEFENSE

Waipahu’s defense was stellar for much of the season as the team went unbeaten in OIA D-I play. Then, Kapaa revealed that a smashmouth RPO offense could gash the Marauders right up the gut. For one half, anyway. Since then, Waipahu has shown the willingness and ability to get in the trenches and create chaos for offensive linemen. With two D-linemen at 285 and 355 pounds, a linebacker at 245, and a DB at 200, the Marauders are actually bigger in most positions than Kahuku, the defending Open Division champion.

The Marauders limited a normally productive ‘Iolani ground attack to just 53 rushing yards (2.9 per carry). DL Seth Setu continues to play big, as does LB Faapaia Fualema, who had a team-high nine tackles. LB Romeo Tagata had six tackles and might be the most nimble 245-pound defender in D-I.

Zyon Faleiva is one of the biggest CBs in the state championships, allowing his team to play defense with less gambling. Waipahu had just two sacks against ‘Iolani, yet came up with two interceptions (Fualema, Uiliata).

It is possible that Uiliata sees a major number of defensive snaps in this all-in title game. Coach Carvalho is all for that, but the seemingly inexhaustible standout can’t possibly be on the field for every offensive, defensive and special teams play. Or can he?

DEFENSE

Pos. No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl.

DL 43 Seth Setu 5-6 161 Sr.

DL 45 Caleb Lauifi 6-0 284 Jr.

DL 58 Arjay Kelemete 6-0 219 Jr.

DL 61 Tamasoali‘i Sione 6-0 355 So.

LB 5 Romeo Tagata 6-1 245 Sr.

LB 42 Faapaia Fualema 6-1 185 Sr.

DB 8 Keon Cabrera 5-6 155 Sr.

DB 10 Nicholas Latu 5-8 145 Jr.

DB 21 Zyon Faleiva 6-1 200 Jr.

DB 22 Tyrus Niuatoa 6-0 164 Sr.

DB 24 Brock Higashi-Sojot 5-8 173 Sr.

MARAUDERS SPECIAL TEAMS

Transfiguracion has shown the potential to be one of the top kickers in the state. He has the distance and the training but ran into some inconsistency in the opening-round game with Kapaa. On the whole, however, his place-kicking and kickoff game are a big plus for the Marauders.

Uiliata had a big 50-yard punt return in the comeback win over Kapaa two weeks ago. So much of this rides on his shoulders. Whether teams continue to kick to him, hoping to wear him out, remains to be seen.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Pos. No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl.

P 6 Tai Aipia-Barrett 5-6 134 Jr.

K 41 Xavier Transfiguracion 6-0 225 Sr.

LS 3 Chazen Rodillas-Vesido 5-5 154 Jr.

KR/PR 2 Tama Uiliata 5-9 176 Sr.