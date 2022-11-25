Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 27, 2022 Nov. 25, 2022 Updated 12:40 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College men: Patty Mills North Shore Classic, Southern Utah vs. Sacramento St., 4:30 p.m.; Texas St. vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Cannon Activities Center. College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown, Stanford vs. Grambling St., noon; Florida Gulf Coast vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College men: Hoops In Hawaii Thanksgiving Classic, Colorado-Colorado Springs vs. HPU, 2:30 p.m.; Lincoln vs. Chaminade, 4:45 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. High schools boys preseason: Hawaii Self Storage Black and Gold Classic, Hawaii Baptist vs. Kaimuki, 11 a.m.; Maryknoll vs. Campbell, 12:30 p.m.; Damien vs. Kapolei, 2 p.m.; University vs. McKinley, 5 p.m. Games at McKinley. FOOTBALL HHSAA First Hawaiian Bank Division I Football Championships, final: Konawaena vs. Waipahu, 7 p.m. at Mililani. HHSAA First Hawaiian Bank Division II Football Championships, final: Waimea vs. King Kekaulike, 4 p.m. at Mililani. SOCCER OIA East girls: Kaimuki at Kalaheo (varsity only, 4 p.m.); Kahuku at Castle (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Moanalua at Roosevelt (JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow). SUNDAY BASKETBALL College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown, Florida Gulf Coast vs. Grambling St., noon; Stanford vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Previous Story Scoreboard – Nov. 25, 2022 Next Story Wahine’s Akana ready to cap family’s championship week