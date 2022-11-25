Scoreboard – Nov. 27, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Patty Mills North Shore Classic, Southern Utah vs. Sacramento St., 4:30 p.m.; Texas St. vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Cannon Activities Center.

College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown, Stanford vs. Grambling St., noon; Florida Gulf Coast vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College men:

Hoops In Hawaii Thanksgiving Classic, Colorado-Colorado Springs vs. HPU, 2:30 p.m.; Lincoln vs. Chaminade, 4:45 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

High schools boys preseason: Hawaii Self Storage Black and Gold Classic, Hawaii Baptist vs. Kaimuki, 11 a.m.; Maryknoll vs. Campbell, 12:30 p.m.; Damien vs. Kapolei, 2 p.m.; University vs. McKinley, 5 p.m. Games at McKinley.

FOOTBALL

HHSAA First Hawaiian Bank Division I Football Championships, final: Konawaena vs. Waipahu, 7 p.m. at Mililani.

HHSAA First Hawaiian Bank Division II Football Championships, final: Waimea vs. King Kekaulike, 4 p.m. at Mililani.

SOCCER

OIA East girls: Kaimuki at Kalaheo (varsity only, 4 p.m.); Kahuku at Castle (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Moanalua at Roosevelt (JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow).

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown, Florida Gulf Coast vs. Grambling St., noon; Stanford vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.