Rainbow Wahine basketball team tops Grambling State for first win

Hawaii forward Jacque David scored a career-high 17 points in a perfect shooting performance and the Rainbow Wahine basketball team earned its first win of the season, 63-47 over Grambling State, today at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH guard Daejah Phillips scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half and dished out a career-best seven assists and forward Kallin Spiller posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the second game of today’s Rainbow Wahine Shootout doubleheader.

David hit all seven of her field-goal attempts, including two 3-pointers, drained her lone free throw of the game. Led by David’s production, UH’s bench provided 32 points to Grambling State’s seven.

The three-day tournament continues Saturday with UH (1-4) taking on Florida Gulf Coast (4-1) at 2:30 p.m. FGCU ran away to a 65-45 win over the UH in last week’s Bank of Hawaii Invitational.

No. 2 Stanford pulled away from FGCU in the fourth quarter in a 93-69 win in today’s Rainbow Wahine Shootout opener.

UH missed its first five shots as Grambling State took a 6-0 lead. Freshman Imani Perez broke through for UH off an assist from Lily Wahinekapu to spark a 9-0 UH run capped by David’s 3-pointer from the left wing.

Down 11-9, UH went on an 18-0 run bridging the quarter break, with Meilani McBee hitting two 3-pointers, both on feeds from Wahinekapu. A Grambling State basket by Phylicia Allen during the UH surge was later wiped out after an officials’ review and ruled a shot-clock violation and the Wahine led 32-22 at halftime.

Phillips was 1-for-5 in the first half, then went 4-for-4 in the third quarter and UH opened up a 45-32 lead.

With UH up 49-40 with 6:37 left in the fourth quarter, David accounted for eight points in a 10-0 UH run that put the game out of reach.