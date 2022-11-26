Editorial: Taking action on housing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Setting a firm tone of urgency is necessary, as evictions rise while governmental supports in funding and mandated mediation start to wane. Beyond temporary assistance, permanent housing is crucial and policymakers must fast-track more affordable units. Read more

Tuesday’s joint announcement on homelessness by Gov.-elect Josh Green and Mayor Rick Blangiardi signaled a promising start: for better state-city coordination toward results; in calling for short-term rental owners to rent to local families instead of tourists; in urging developers to get more involved against Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis.

“If you’ve been part of an illegal Airbnb … make that decision now to rent to a local family,” said Green, who becomes governor on Dec. 5. “Don’t wait for us to enforce things.”

Setting a firm tone of urgency is necessary, as evictions rise while governmental supports in funding and mandated mediation start to wane. Beyond temporary assistance, permanent housing is crucial and policymakers must fast-track more affordable units.

New housing leaders also have been announced: For the state, Nani Medeiros, executive director of HomeAidHawaii, will become chief housing officer to drive Green’s initiatives on workforce and affordable housing, homelessness and social service policies; for the city, Craig Hirai, outgoing state budget director, will be the city’s new chief of affordable housing policy and strategy.

Momentum also came in the nonprofit sector, as Jeff Bezos’ Day 1 Families Fund awarded $7.5 million to two local groups working on homelessness: $2.5 million to Family Promise of Hawaii on Oahu, and $5 million to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers on Maui.

“Family homelessness is one of Hawaii’s most urgent challenges,” said Ryan Catalani, executive director of Family Promise. “According to the latest federal data, an estimated 1 in 30 young children in Hawaii experienced homelessness every year.”

Sadly, housing needs run the gamut, from keiki to kupuna.

A new AARP analysis of Census Bureau data estimates that about one-third of Hawaii’s 5,116 homeless adults are 55 years or older. Further, one-third of about 3,906 evictions this year will affect those 55 or older.

AARP’s estimates suggest a concerning “gap group” of need: those over age 55 but not yet eligible for subsidized senior housing, many of which have a minimum age requirement of 62.

So while this week’s articulation of housing aspirations from top leaders helps to set the right tone going forward, now comes the hard part: putting action to words, and actually getting the things done.