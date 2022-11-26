comscore HMSA not paying fair share, California hospital says
HMSA not paying fair share, California hospital says

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.

Stanford Health Care, which has a main campus in Palo Alto, says it provided $2.3 million in care to patients covered by HMSA health plans, but the insurer reimbursed it only $335,674, or 14% of the costs. Read more

