comscore Judge weighs arguments in short-term rental lawsuit
Hawaii News

Judge weighs arguments in short-term rental lawsuit

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.

A federal court judge heard arguments Friday regarding a motion through which five community groups are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit Hawaii Legal Short-Term Rental Alliance asking for an order to stop the city from enforcing a new law that increases the minimum allowable stay to 90 days from 30 days. Read more

