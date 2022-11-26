comscore Kahuku’s defense isn’t the biggest, but it ends the season as the best
Kahuku’s defense isn’t the biggest, but it ends the season as the best

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku defensive lineman Nitus Auelua worked to bring down Punahou’s Iosepa Lyman on Friday

Led by Liona Lefau, the reigning Star-Advertiser Defensive Player of the Year, top-seeded Kahuku stymied Punahou’s high-octane offense in a 20-0 victory in the final of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football Open Division State Championships at Mililani. Read more

