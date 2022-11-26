Kahuku’s defense isn’t the biggest, but it ends the season as the best

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku’s undersized defense repeatedly came up big Friday against Punahou.

Led by Liona Lefau, the reigning Star-Advertiser Defensive Player of the Year, top-seeded Kahuku stymied Punahou’s high-octane offense in a 20-0 victory in the final of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football Open Division State Championships at Mililani.

Kahuku’s defense, which featured only one starter above 215 pounds, allowed 197 yards of total offense, recovered three fumbles and had an interception. It was the Red Raiders’ fourth shutout this season.

“We’re the best defense in this state and one of the best in the country, I believe,” said Kahuku defensive lineman Nitus Auelua, who forced a fumble in the first quarter.

Kahuku (12-2) broke a tie with ‘Iolani with its 10th state crown. The Red Raiders, the defending state champions, also have won a record 30 state tournament games, with the first states being held in 1999.

“It is amazing, man,” Auelua said. “Just looking at the crowd, and knowing we’d bring it back for everybody. We were on the bus ride here and we saw everybody on the side of the road cheering us on.”

Lefau said: “I was a part of No. 9 and No. 10 and it’s just beautiful.”

Six of the 11 Kahuku defensive starters have Division I offers, including Lefau, who is the first player from Hawaii to commit to Texas.

Lefau finished with six tackles and forced a fumble with a huge hit in the third quarter.

“We all trust each other, we all fly around,” Lefau said. “I know the guys behind me, in front of me, they are going to do their assignment and I can play free.”

Kahuku has won 22 consecutive games against Hawaii opponents since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.

The Red Raiders went undefeated last season and their only losses this season were to California’s St. John Bosco on Sept. 17 and Maryland’s Saint Frances on Sept. 30.

The Red Raiders used their quickness to contain the Buffanblu’s Ala‘i Williams to three rushes for 5 yards. In last week’s semifinal victory over Mililani, Williams set an Open Division state-tournament record with 237 yards and had four touchdowns.

Punahou, the second seed, averaged 43.1 points per game entering Friday.

“It was all about doing our job,” said Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho. “We knew we could stop the run. If we could take away their running, our back half is the best in the state. We took care of the run and our back half took over.”

Kahuku set the tone early by forcing three three-and-outs and recovering a fumble on Punahou’s four full first half-possessions. The Buffanblu’s fifth drive of the half came with 27 seconds remaining.

The Red Raiders scored after all three three-and-outs to take a 17-0 lead at halftime.

On Punahou’s second possession, Auelua stripped Williams of the fumble and defensive back Aiden Manutai recovered at the Red Raiders’ 35.

“We all talked about getting to the ball,” Auelua said. “They say magical things happen when you get to the ball.”

On the Buffanblu’s next possession, Auelua, who is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, stuffed Iosepa Lyman for a 3-yard loss on third-and-3 from the Punahou 27.

Punahou (9-2) had only 62 yards of total offense before halftime.

On Punahou’s opening drive of the second half, linebacker Faleali’i Atuaia and defensive lineman Hyrum Moors, the Red Raiders’ largest starting defender at 6-foot, 252 pounds, had sacks on consecutive plays.

Later in the third quarter, Punahou’s John-Keawe Sagapolutele completed a 22-yard pass to Christian Kauhane, who fumbled near midfield after getting nailed by Lefau. Red Raiders defensive back Viliamu Toilolo recovered the ball.

Kahuku cashed in, with Kainoa Carvalho booting a 40-yard field goal with 1:56 left in the quarter to make it 20-0.

The Red Raiders sealed the outcome when linebacker Leonard Ah You forced Lyman to fumble and made the recovery at the Kahuku 3 with 8:07 remaining in the game.

“At the end, you even saw the goal-line stand. Nobody is surprised we did that. We did that all year long,” Carvalho said.

Kahuku defensive back Madden Soliai picked off Punahou backup quarterback Ty McCutcheon with 2:42 remaining.

The Red Raiders are 4-0 against the Buffanblu in the state final.