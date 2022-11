Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Zion Milare, Rome Lilio and Justin Yap combined for 33 points as the No. 1 Maryknoll boys basketball team routed Kaimuki 62-32 on Friday at the Hawaii Self Storage Black and Gold Classic at McKinley Student Council Gymnasium.

Milare led the Spartans with 14 points, while the 6-foot-5 wing/post, Lilio, added 10. Lilio joined the team after helping Pac-Five reach the Division II football state championships. Yap, Maryknoll’s prime sharpshooter from the arc, added nine points.

Maryknoll later played Kaiser in another game on Friday and won, 77-44. The Spartans are now 4-0 and have won by an average margin of 32.5 points per game.

Campbell 83, Hawaii Baptist 42

Rondell Blenman-Villareal poured in 19 points as the unranked Sabers overwhelmed the Eagles. Mizah Carreira tallied 16 points and Peyton Tejada chipped in 10 for Campbell, which improved to 3-0 in nonconference play.

Eli Shibuya paced Hawaii Baptist with 16 points.

Damien 26, McKinley 22

Raiden Silva led the Monarchs nine points in the defensive battle. Pale Petelo led the home team with nine points.

University 43, Kapolei 25

Trey Ambrozich scored nine points and Duke Mobley added eight as the Junior ‘Bows topped the Hurricanes.

David Edwards had 10 points for Kapolei.

