comscore No. 3 Maryknoll overwhelms Radford
No. 3 Maryknoll overwhelms Radford

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

Taimane Faleafine-Auwae scored 14 points as No. 3-ranked Maryknoll overwhelmed Radford, 59-37, on Friday night at the Moanalua Peek girls basketball tournament. Read more

