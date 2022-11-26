No. 3 Maryknoll overwhelms Radford

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Taimane Faleafine-Auwae scored 14 points as No. 3-ranked Maryknoll overwhelmed Radford, 59-37, on Friday night at the Moanalua Peek girls basketball tournament.

The Lady Spartans are 6-1 overall and will play host Moanalua on Saturday morning.

Ciera Tugade-Agasiva added 12 points and Zoe Silva tallied 10.

Julissa Bollinger of Radford (0-4) led all scorers with 16 points. Mailana Mattos scored 13. All four of the Lady Rams’ opponents are Top 10 teams.

No. 5 Punahou 42, Moanalua 20

Keilani Stewart scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Buffanblu improved to 3-0. Shania Moananu added 10 points.

Shailoh Liilii led Moanalua (2-2) with 10 points.

No. 7 Kamehameha 83, Nanakuli 15

Kya Kanoho splashed four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to pace the Warriors (4-2). Center Nihoa Dunn added 17 points and Rylee Paranada chipped in 12. Dunn and Paranada are freshmen.

Kihana Kauweloa led the Golden Hawks with six points.

Saturday’s games

Moanalua vs. No. 3 Maryknoll, 11 a.m.

Radford vs. No. 7 Kamehameha, 12:30 p.m.

Nanakuli vs. No. 5 Punahou, 2 p.m.