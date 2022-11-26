GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team plays San Jose State to finish season

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

The University of Hawaii football teams ends its season today with a game against San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium.

Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who transferred from UH at the end of the 2021 season, has helped San Jose State become bowl eligible. The Spartans are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Mountain West. Cordeiro was among the Warriors to enter the transfer portal over concerns about then head coach Todd Graham’s leadership. Graham resigned in January, and Timmy Chang, a former record-setting UH quarterback, was hired as successor.

The Warriors (3-9, 2-5) and Spartans own different trends. The Warriors are 0-5 on the road while the Spartans are 5-0 at home.

Both teams are playing for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy, which was created in memory of the legendary head coach of both programs who passed away in May 2019. San José State has held possession of the trophy since 2020.

Tomey coached UH for 10 seasons from 1977-86, compiling a 63-46-3 record, and spent one season as special teams coordinator in 2011. He is a member of the school’s Sports Circle of Honor. Tomey coached SJSU for five seasons which included a 9-win campaign in 2006.

The Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy is one of four rivalry trophies that UH regularly plays for. UH regained possession of the Island Showdown Trophy last week against UNLV.

UH leads the all-time series with San José State, 22-21-1. The teams played every year since 1996 with the exception of 2012.

