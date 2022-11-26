Hawaii closes Big West regular season with win at Northridge

Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede posted 19 kills on .607 hitting to lead the Big West champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team to a four-set win over Cal State Northridge in today’s regular-season finale in Northridge, Calif.

A day after clinching the conference title and NCAA Tournament berth, the Rainbow Wahine used the entire active roster in winning the first two sets. After CSUN pulled away in the third set to extend the match, Igiede put away five of UH’s first six kills to spark a rout in the fourth and served up her fourth ace to close out a 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 25-9 win at Premier America Credit Union Arena.

Igiede had just two errors in her 28 swings and was in on six blocks. Outside hitter Caylen Alexander added 12 kills and posted a season-high six blocks, including two solo.

UH (22-6 19-1 Big West) closed the regular season with a 12-match winning streak and will learn its NCAA Tournament destination when the bracket is revealed at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

The Rainbow Wahine hit .313 in the match, including .522 in the fourth set with 13 kills and one error in 23 attacks.

CSUN setter/outside hitter Carisa Barron led the Matadors (9-23, 4-16) with 14 kills and 22 assists. CSUN hit .179 overall and peaked at .419 in the third set.

After CSUN rallied to tie the first set at 8-8 on an ace by Breanna Mitchell, UH went on a 6-2 run to re-establish control, with Braelyn Akana posting two kills and a block assist and Riley Wagoner adding two kills.

UH served up four aces, including two from Wagoner, to open up an 11-5 lead in the second set and UH coach Robyn Ah Mow subbed in several of the reserves. CSUN rallied to tie the set at 19-19, but UH went on a 6-1 run to close the set with opposite Annika de Goede providing two kills and a block assist off the bench.

CSUN took its first lead of the match early in the third and Barron delivered five kills and an ace to lead the Matadors to their first set win in the season series with UH.

UH made quick work of the fourth, rolling to a 12-3 lead behind Igiede’s opening surge. The Wahine served up four aces in the set on their way to finishing off the program’s 15th straight win in the series with CSUN.