Waimea will bring home 1st state football title after beating King Kekaulike

The island of Kauai went more than 20 years without winning a state football championship.

Now it’s become the cream of the crop in Division II.

Following Kapaa’s breakthrough win in 2021, Waimea is bringing back its first state title trophy after throttling top seed King Kekaulike 45-6 today in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Football Championships at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.

Junior Kameron Apilado led all rushers with 228 yards on 11 carries and put the game away with a 70-yard TD run late in the third quarter and then an 85-yard scoring scamper with 8:42 left in the game.

Aukai Emayo ran for two touchdowns and Ka’ili Arakaki also rushed for a score. Sophomore Mykah Brun returned a fumble 31 yards for a score in the first quarter for Waimea (9-2), which won three games by a combined score of 110-13 to claim Kauai island’s second title in as many years.

Waimea’s three wins match the three victories it had in its previous five state-tournament appearances.

All 443 of Waimea’s total yards came on the ground.

King Kekaulike (5-7), which shut out OIA champion Nanakuli 20-0 last weekend in the semifinals, was held to 189 total yards.

Quarterback Kalelepono Wong threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Ahe Sumibcay for Na Alii’s only score.