Letter: Rail project remains a big boondoggle

For Denise and Erik Soderholm and all the others affected, I am truly sorry for them and their clients ("Rail work severely disrupts local business," Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 23).

They used the word, “Inconvenience.” I would use a different word: “boondoggle.”

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahi- kina said that “it’s going to be painful.” I think about that. It already has been painful. Our taxes are going for what is turning out to be millions of dollars put into a project that will not reduce traffic islandwide.

Add to all this, the deterioration of the materials already used (“‘Hammerhead’ crack fixes in limbo, delaying Oahu’s rail service,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 16). And who pays for these mistakes? We, the taxpayers.

Most of us who drive will continue to have our vehicles destroyed by the poorly maintained roads.

Companies may or may not survive this. And, based upon the errors already made, it will never end.

While I voted for Mayor Rick Blangiardi, I have to wonder: What made him proceed, or who made him proceed and why?

Diane Tippett

Waikiki

