A selection of this week’s Hawaii holiday events

The local phrase “too much for do” describes the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day perfectly. The demands of juggling work responsibilities, social commitments, staying healthy and getting the holiday shopping done, can be almost overwhelming. With that in mind, here is a curated list of holiday happenings in the week ahead that could make the season lighter and brighter despite the pressure.

FESTIVE LIGHTS

The annual Honolulu City Lights Tree Lighting and Electric Light Parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Honolulu Hale and the Civic Center Grounds. Mayor Rick Blangiardi officially lights the city’s 50-foot Christmas tree at 6 p.m. The parade will leave River Street at 6 p.m. and travel along King Street to Kawaiahao Street; expect the first units to arrive at Honolulu Hale around 6:30 p.m. Opening night festivities include a concert at the Sky Gate Stage (7:30 p.m. Crossing Rain; 8 p.m. Ei Nei; 8:45 p.m. Nesian N.I.N.E.; 9:25 p.m. Sean Na‘auao & Friends) and a photo opportunity with Santa at the Santa Village (Mission Memorial Auditorium). The Honolulu City Lights displays will continue through Dec. 31.

Cost: Free; food and other items will be available for sale.

Info: honolulucitylights.org

MUSIC

Kimo Artis, Jerome Koko and Hanale Ka‘anapu, pictured below, will present Christmas With The Makaha Sons on Saturday at the Hawaii Theatre Center. The Sons celebrate the season with three good friends — Raiatea Helm, Jerry Santos and Kamuela Kimokeo. Santos and Kimokeo are one of today’s power duos in Hawaiian music. Helm is one of the foremost wahine voices of her generation. There are shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: $35-$75

Info: 808-528-0506 or hawaiitheatre.com

CRAFT FAIRS

Island Craft Fairs offers a number of events around Oahu that can help you check everyone off your gift list. The events provide an endless variety of items for all interests and help support local schools, businesses, artisans and makers. Here are three events next weekend:

>> Ali‘iolani Craft Fair: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Ali‘iolani Elementary School, 1270 7th Ave.

>> McKinley High Band and Orchestra Craft and Gift Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4, McKinley High School, 1039 S. King St.

>> Christmas Gift Fair: Noon- 5 p.m. Dec. 4, Kuapa Lot (across from Maunalua Bay), 6520 Kalanianaole Hwy., Hawaii Kai.

Info: islandcraftfairs.org/oahu

PARADES

Enjoy free festive entertainment at community holiday parades around the isle, plus there’s a good chance you’ll get a glimpse of old Saint Nick. Here are three of the first on this year’s calendar:

>> Kaimuki Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Thursday. The parade will travel on Waialae Avenue from the Chaminade/St. Louis campus to Koko Head Avenue, and the Kaimuki Christmas tree on Pu‘u O Kaimuki (above the Kaimuki Fire Station) will be officially lit for the holiday season.

>> 35th Annual Mililani Holiday Parade: 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start at Mililani High School’s Kauinana Stadium, then travel along ­Kipapa Drive to Moenamanu Street, then along Kuahelani Avenue and Meheula Parkway to the Town Center of Mililani. Santa will stay on to meet keiki at the center from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

>> Pearl City Shopping Center Christmas Parade & Cruz Night: 4 p.m. Dec. 4. The parade starts at Momilani Elementary School on Hookiekie Street then turns on Hoolaulea Street and finishes at Pearl City Shopping Center between H Mart and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. After the parade, check out classic cars and hot rods at the BLEIZN FX Cruz Night Car Show from 5 to 8 p.m. next to Flagship Fastlube and Union 76 on the makai side of Pearl City Shopping Center.

MEET AND GREET

Children with autism and other special needs can enjoy the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa in a more subdued and calm environment, courtesy Autism Speaks Inc. The Sensory-Friendly Santa event will be on Dec. 4 at two Honolulu locations: 9 to 10 a.m. at Ala Moana Center and 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the International Market Place. Admission is free; keepsake photo packages will be available for purchase. Reservations are required.

Info: autismspeaks.org/events/sensory- friendly-santa

STAGE

Ballet Hawaii brings the state’s biggest production of “The Nutcracker,” the perennially popular fantasy to the Blaisdell Concert Hall next weekend. Principals from national ballet companies — New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Carolina Ballet and Eugene Ballet — plus Ballet Hawaii students will dance to the music of the ­Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra. Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet has been tailored for local audiences, with the set and costumes designed to evoke the grandeur of the Hawaiian monarchy. Megan Fairchild and Jovani Furlan, principal dancers at the New York City Ballet, star this year as the Sugar Plumeria Fairy and her Cavalier. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and noon Dec. 4.

Cost: $32-$125