Rainbow Wahine can’t overcome rough start in loss to Florida Gulf Coast

Eight days after being swamped by Florida Gulf Coast, Hawaii played even with the Eagles over the final 33 minutes of the rematch.

But the first seven proved too much for the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to overcome as a flailing start set the tone in FGCU’s 63-50 win on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Wahine committed turnovers on six of their first eight possessions and trailed 15-1 before Lily Wahinekapu scored on a drive at the 2:30 mark of the first quarter for UH’s first field goal of the game.

The Rainbow Wahine (1-5) settled in and closed within six in the third quarter. But FGCU answered the UH threat to claim the rematch of the Eagles’ 65-45 victory the previous week in the Bank of Hawaii Classic.

“I’m proud of what this team did between the last time we played them and this time,” UH coach Laura Beeman said. “It was apparent that they listened, and it was apparent that they figured it out, we just dug too big of a hole.

“I’ve never been concerned about the effort my team gives me,” she said. “It’s the execution we have to continue to work through.”

In the first meeting, FGCU converted 22 UH turnovers into 26 points. The Eagles, who start a 5-foot-10 and under lineup, again converted defense into offense early on Saturday, pressuring the Wahine in the halfcourt to force 11 turnovers in the first quarter alone and finished the afternoon with 29 points off of takeaways, 19 coming in the first half. The Eagles’ 12 steals also contributed to an 18-0 advantage in fast-break points.

Guard Alyza Winston led FGCU with 16 points, going 7-for-12 from the field with two 3-pointers.

UH guard Daejah Phillips led the Wahine with 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting. Forward Kallin Spiller posted her fifth straight game with double-figure rebounds with 11 to go along with six points.

The Rainbow Wahine close the three-day tournament today by taking on No. 2 Stanford (7-1). Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

“We have to show up ready to play,” Beeman said of taking on the Cardinal. “Show up and make them better, and if that happens we’re going to get better.”

FGCU went 6-for-20 from 3-point range in the first half, but attacked the basket late in the half to answer a 7-0 UH run and took a 35-24 lead into halftime.

Phillips triggered a surge early in the third quarter with a layup, followed by Spiller hitting a 3-pointer that bounced off the front of the rim and fell through the net. The Wahine then cut the deficit to 37-31 when Phillips hit a pull-up jumper to beat the shot clock two minutes into the second half.

FGCU pushed the lead back to double digits at 48-38 on Sha Carter’s steal and breakaway layup. On FGCU’s next possession, Uju Ezeudu tracked down an offensive rebound and Carter knocked down a 3-pointer from the top to give the Eagles a 13-point cushion.

“They’ve got kids that can blow by you and get to the basket and then they have kids who can get into the paint and kick to shooters and they shoot the ball incredibly well,” Beeman said. “It’s what they do so you cant help their cause by turning the ball over.”

No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling State 50

Cardinal guard Hannah Jump went 5-for-7 from 3-point range and finished 7-for-9 overall in a 19-point performance and Stanford rolled past the Tigers.

Jump led the Stanford starters with 18 minutes of playing time and the rest of the first five played fewer than 14 minutes. Center Lauren Betts and guard Elena Bosgana both went 4-for-6 from the field and finished with 11 points.