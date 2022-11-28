Attempted murder case opened after man, 30, shot in Kalihi

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation after a 30-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his arm in Kalihi Sunday.
Police said the man sustained a gunshot wound to his right forearm by an unknown suspect in a passing gray vehicle on Kanoa Street at about 3 p.m.
About 20 minutes later, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the 700 block of North King Street — a short distance away from Kanoa Street— where they treated the victim and took him in serious condition to a hospital.
Police said there are no arrests as of this morning.
