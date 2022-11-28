comscore Letter: Letter expressed radical, fringe religious opinions
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Letter expressed radical, fringe religious opinions

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Many thanks to the readers who have expressed concern with one writer’s letter to the editor last Monday (“Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 21). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Wait for City Council to decide on guns

Scroll Up