Letter: Letter expressed radical, fringe religious opinions

Many thanks to the readers who have expressed concern with one writer’s letter to the editor last Monday (“Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 21). I was surprised that the Star-Advertiser would accept and publish what is a mix of political opinion against LGBTQ protection legislation and also a religious opinion advocating a selective reading of the Bible and a fringe view not supported by the majority of moderate Christians.

Would the Star-Advertiser have published the letter if:

>> The writer was objecting to equal opportunity or anti-abortion legislation and had picked passages from the Bible advocating discrimination against Black people or women? Those verses exist and could be cited.

>> The writer was a radical Muslim advocating extreme conservative Muslim views from Sharia law?

If the answer to these questions is no, then the Nov. 21 letter should not have been published.

Garnett Howard

Ewa Beach

