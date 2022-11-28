comscore Letter: Respect for Marriage Act stands for equal justice
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Respect for Marriage Act stands for equal justice

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Melvin Partido Sr. was correct when he said that the Bible contains several anti-gay passages (“Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 21). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Wait for City Council to decide on guns

Scroll Up