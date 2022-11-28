Letter: Respect for Marriage Act stands for equal justice

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Melvin Partido Sr. was correct when he said that the Bible contains several anti-gay passages (“Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 21). However, the Bible can also be a challenging, two- edged sword.

For example, consider the biblical passage John 14:11-14, which reports Jesus’ unqualified statement that anyone who truly believes in him will be able to duplicate the works (miracles) he performed.

How many believers who use the Bible’s anti-gay passages to justify their opposition to equal justice for the LGBTQ community could duplicate Jesus’ miracles, such as walking on water?

Fortunately, the U.S. is not a theocracy, nor should it be. Legislation such as the Respect for Marriage Act could move this nation closer to equal justice under law, and liberty and justice for all.

Kent Hirata

Nuuanu

