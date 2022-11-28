Letter: Tuesday’s anniversary of JFK’s death ignored

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shame on the Star-Advertiser for ignoring the death of John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22. To members of the boomer generation, now well into their 70s and 80s, Kennedy was the first rock-star president — youthful, dynamic and charismatic to a fault.

People can tell you what they were doing the precise moment when they heard the news.

Despite later revelations about his private life, and the conspiracies that occasionally arise surrounding his assassination in Dallas in 1963, JFK was still a symbol of hope and unity for the future, unlike what we have today.

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

