Letter: Tuesday’s anniversary of JFK’s death ignored

  • Today

Shame on the Star-Advertiser for ignoring the death of John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22. To members of the boomer generation, now well into their 70s and 80s, Kennedy was the first rock-star president — youthful, dynamic and charismatic to a fault. Read more

