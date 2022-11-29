Mauna Loa eruption enters 2nd day but still poses no threat

Mauna Loa’s first eruption in 34 years entered its second day today with Hawaii island residents and visitors reassured that the flowing lava posed no immediate risk to life or property.

All Hawaii public schools are open today on Hawaii island and, with the exception of Mauna Loa Access Road, no major roadway is closed or threatened by the northeast rift zone eruption.

State Department of Land and natural Resources officials said late Monday that they have closed the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve and the Kipuka ‘Ainahou Nene Sanctuary for at least 90 days. Officials also closed Ainapo Trail and cabin, and the Kapapala Forest Reserve.

Seismic activity continued overnight with the U.S. Geological Survey reporting dozens of small earthquakes, most under magnitude 3.0, on the mountain. Separately, a 4.0 tremor shook the Pahala area on the southeast side of Hawaii island.

U.S. Geological Survey said Monday evening that the Mauna Loa eruption continued flowing along the northeast rift zone. Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency officials said the lava does not pose a threat to any communities or infrastructure at this time.

There are three fissures of lava with only the lowest remaining active as of 1:30 p.m. Fissure No. 3 is above 10,000 feet and more than 10 miles away from Saddle Road, officials said.

Shelters remained open overnight at Old Kona Airport in Kailua-Kona and Kau Gymnasium in Pahala as a precaution, but officials said there was no danger to residents along the southwest slopes of the mountain.

On Monday, Hawaii island Mayor Mitch Roth described the lava flow as heading in “the best possible” direction.

Although the flow is heading toward Hilo, the path’s topography and history of Mauna Loa eruptions put the city on the island’s east side far from danger.

”We feel pretty comfortable with the situation,” Roth said Monday. “Right now it seems like the lava is going to a positive place as far as keeping away from the public and everything like that — away from property.”

Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge of the USGS’ Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, said Monday afternoon that the eruption appeared similar to one from Mauna Loa in 1984 and that if the current flow is maintained, it could be about a week until it approaches the outskirts of Hilo.

County officials and scientists cautioned that Mauna Loa eruptions can be dynamic in early phases, so the public should pay attention to alerts.

By 1:30 p.m. Monday only one of the three fissures remained active, and most fountaining was only around 10 feet or so high, USGS reported.

County and HVO continue to caution that eruptions from Mauna Loa, the world’s largest volcano, can be unpredictable and long-lasting, and they recommend residents visit the county’s volcano hazards website for more information and updates.