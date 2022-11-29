Letter: Equity replaces merit and opportunity for all

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the passing of our country’s patriotic veterans who served to protect our country since World War II, I fear that patriotism will soon wane. Read more

With the passing of our country’s patriotic veterans who served to protect our country since World War II, I fear that patriotism will soon wane. Instead of embracing our country’s founding principles, left-leaning interests proclaim that we are a racist country that lacks greatness. A country that needs to pay reparations to people who have been oppressed.

Governments and successful businesses in the United States are expected to fund health care and education for citizens and noncitizens in need. Encouraging people to become self-sufficient through hard work and study does not seem to be a priority.

The federal government, through executive orders, is moving toward equity-based programs instead of its merit system. Skin color-based and LGBTQ status-based considerations will prevail. White employees with superior knowledge, skills and abilities may be denied opportunities.

It is unclear how all of these changes will build a stronger and wiser country and the impact on the rights granted to all Americans to enjoy “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter