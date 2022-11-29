comscore Letter: Hawaii is a state, even if not on the ‘mainland’
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Hawaii is a state, even if not on the ‘mainland’

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The article on noncitizenship of people born in American Samoa (“Land of noncitizens,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 28) should have been annotated by your newspaper staff to correct an error, an error worthy of inclusion in Bob Sigall’s columns on ignorance about Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Respect for Marriage Act stands for equal justice

Scroll Up