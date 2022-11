Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wouldn’t it be nice if drivers would use their turn signals, stop at red lights, or stop on a right turn on red before turning?

Wouldn’t it be nice if drivers would not weave in and out of traffic recklessly, speed, tailgate, drink and drive, or talk and text while driving?

Wouldn’t it be nice if hit-and-run drivers who seriously injure or kill someone would turn themselves in and face the consequences instead of just driving off?

Wouldn’t it be nice if there were more traffic enforcement to deter drivers, pedestrians and homeless bicyclists from unsafe behavior on our streets?

Wouldn’t it be nice if traffic fatalities went down instead of up every year?

Wouldn’t it be nice if drivers would drive safely all year long instead of just during the holidays?

Judd Ota

Aiea

