Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eruptions can be slow-moving things … until they’re not. Either way, it’s good to have a way to track Mauna Loa’s activities. Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency has such a roundup of facts online: 808ne.ws/MaunaLoaEruption . Read more

Eruptions can be slow-moving things … until they’re not. Either way, it’s good to have a way to track Mauna Loa’s activities. Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency has such a roundup of facts online: 808ne.ws/MaunaLoaEruption.

Want to see which direction it’s flowing? The Hazard Impact Map shows that (it’s roughly toward distant Hilo, but away from Pahala and areas most at risk).

Open shelters, should they be needed, also are listed, along with road closures. Short of being there, this is a good source of info.