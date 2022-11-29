Hidden gems

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Talk about hidden in plain sight. This week, I got a sneak peek at a new pizza flavor, and finally had the chance to check out a few local spots recommended by foodie friends.

Limitedˇtime pizza flavor

Pizza Dadi (1200 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 429) recently launched an exclusive flavor. The biz teamed up with Connor Tumbaga to release a collaboration pizza in honor of the upcoming rapper Kodak Black’s Dec. 10 concert. The “Super Gremlin” pizza ($20) — named after the rapper’s hit song — includes bechamel, fried chicken, red onions, housemade ranch, bacon, barbecue sauce, green onions, shaved Parmesan and mozzarella. Eight VIP concert tickets will be given away every week. Enter to win by taking a photo of the Super Gremlin pizza and posting it on social media, while tagging and following @pizzadadi and @connortumbaga. Call 808-744-2221 or visit pizzadadi.com.

A secret izakaya

Maniwa Izakaya (665 Halekauwila St. Ste. 101) is a hidden yakiniku izakaya outside of Uproll Café Kakaako. There isn’t a sign, and the reserved table for the business (seats one party of four to 10 people per night) is right outside of the café.

The restaurant is BYOB and staff members bring portable grills to your table when it’s time to cook the meats. Popular dishes include Pali Pali salmon skin ($8), mentaiko Japanese omelet ($11), premium boneless kalbi No. 1 ($17), thick-cut beef tongue ($17), premium skirt meat harami ($14), special cut pork ($12) and beef yukhoe tartar ($18).

Reservations are only taken via direct message on Instagram (@maniwa_izakaya).

Huge gyro sandwiches

Hellenic Kitchen Hawaii (517 N. Vineyard Blvd.) — formerly Greek Aloha Kitchen — recently changed its name to describe its authentic cuisine. The owners are both from Kastoria, Greece, so you know the food is legit. The pop-up is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays only.

The menu items are all made from traditional family recipes.

Bestsellers include Greek-style gyros ($13), gyro bowls ($13) and the Mount Olympus ($18). The latter is a double-sized gyro sandwich with two pita breads. For gyros, choose between pork, chicken or vegetarian (zucchini); all gyros include tomatoes, onions, fries, tzatziki or mustard and ketchup.

Visit hellenickitchen.square.site or follow the biz on Instagram (@hellenic_kitchen_hawaii).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).