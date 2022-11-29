Roastery unveils new facility

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kai Coffee Hawaii opened its new 1,600-square-foot roastery on Kapahulu Avenue, which is now open to the public for tours and tastings, and will also serve a few coffee selections. Guests are welcome to make reservations for a tour of the facility for $5 per person. It will feature a bean-to-cup demonstration that includes a discussion on the Hawaiian coffees offered, a roasting session, a pour-over demonstration, a fresh cup of either a cold brew or hot drip coffee, and a discount on the purchase of bagged coffee beans.

The roasting facility will be open to the public by appointment from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays-Fridays. Make reservations at least 72 hours in advance to info@kaicoffeehawaii.com.

A holiday favorite returns

Hawaiian Host and Uncle’s Ice Cream are collaborating to make the season even merrier with the return of the holiday spice gingerbread ice cream sandwich. Sandwiched between two delightful snickerdoodle cookies, Uncle’s holiday spice ice cream blends perfectly with the crumbles of chocolate gingerbread macadamia from Hawaiian Host’s Paradise Collection.

“We’re excited to help make the season a little brighter this year for kamaaina and visitors alike,” states Paul Logan, co-founder of Uncle’s Ice Cream.

Find the limited-edition treat at the following retailers: ABC Stores, Cooke Street Market in Kakaako, the three Oahu Kalapawai locations, Waialua Fresh and Island X on the North Shore, and most military commissaries and exchanges.

For more information, visit hawaiianhostgroup.com and unclesicecream.com.

Celebrate fortune this new year

For the first time ever, 53 By The Sea will launch its version of the traditional Japanese New Year cuisine, osechi ryori, with its New Year osechi box. Hand-selected and freshly prepared by the eatery’s very own chef Makoto Harada, who is from Japan, it comprises a variety of 19 delicacies including kuri kinton, which brings wealth; kouhaku kamaboko, which represents luck; and onishime, which is meant to strengthen family bonds.

The osechi is packaged in boxes created from genuine cedar imported directly from Japan, and is wrapped in handmade furoshiki cloth and adorned with a decorative mizuhiki knot.

The restaurant’s limited New Year osechi box is available for purchase online or at the restaurant until Dec. 20, or while supplies last. Visit 53bythesea.com for more information.

A Hawaiian Christmas feast

Bring Zippy’s home for the holidays with its Christmas luau for the whole family to enjoy. Preorders for the Hawaiian Christmas luau, as well as wholeand half-turkey packages are now available and will last through 10 p.m. Dec. 14, or until supplies last. Pickup will be available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Hawaiian Luau packages ($169.95; $149.95 when ordered online) include kalua pig, lau lau, chicken long rice, lomi salmon and haupia. Meanwhile, Whole Turkey packages ($189.95; $169.95 when ordered online) comprise a whole roast turkey, stuffing, real mashed potatoes, poultry gravy, cranberry/pineapple relish and a dozen King’s Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls.

To preorder packages and for more information, visit zippys.com/christmas.