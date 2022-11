Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort has appointed Jacquiline Jordan as its new director of call center services. Jordan brings more than 20 years of experience working at Hilton properties in Hawaii to the position. She began her hospitality career in food service at Hilton Waikoloa Village, then became a guest serv­ice agent for the resort in 2004. She joined the Hilton Hawaiian Village team in 2006 and worked her way up to front office supervisor in 2011 and front office manager in 2016.

