Kahuku garnered all 15 first-place votes to complete the 2022 season at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

A 20-0 win over No. 2 Punahou in the Open Division state final put the final touches on Kahuku’s back-to-back championships. Kahuku is 20-0 against Hawaii competition since football resumed in 2021.

The panel of coaches and media voted Kahuku a unanimous No. 1 every week, 15 in a row, after Week 1.

Konawaena outlasted Waipahu in the Division I final, 38-28, and moved up a notch to No. 6.

Waimea won its first D-II state crown, 45-6 over King Kekaulike, and landed at No. 10 for its first appearance in the Top 10 this season.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Nov. 28, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (15) (12-2) 150 1

> def. No. 2 Punahou 20-0

2. Punahou (9-2) 135 2

> lost to No. 1 Kahuku

3. Mililani (7-5) 119 3

4. Campbell (7-4) 105 4

5. Saint Louis (4-5) 78 6

6. Konawaena (11-1) 74 7

> def. Waipahu 38-28

7. Waipahu (11-2) 58 5

> lost to Konawaena 38-28

8. Kapolei (6-5) 36 8

9. Aiea (8-4) 28 9

10. Waimea (9-2) 14 NR

No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 10).