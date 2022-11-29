Maryknoll boys storm through competition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Three games, three wipeouts for the top-ranked Maryknoll boys basketball team.

The Spartans closed out their run in the Hawaii Self Storage Black and Gold Classic with a 57-30 runaway win over Kapolei on Monday night at McKinley Student Council Gymnasium.

Sharpshooting Justin Yap led the Spartans with 12 points. Hunter Marumoto and Zion Milare added eight points each as coach Kelly Grant emptied the bench early.

Maryknoll (7-0) defeated Kaimuki 62-32 on Friday and Campbell 55-35 on Saturday.

“I think we’re ahead of schedule because of a lot of time that we put in during the offseason. These kids have high basketball IQ, so stuff that we went over last year, we went over a couple of times at the beginning of this season, they were able to pick up right from where we were last year,” Grant said. “The only thing is, everybody is going to start catching up.”

David Edwards led the Hurricanes with nine points.

Kapolei lost to University, 43-25, on Friday, and to Damien on Saturday, 39-38.

Coach Grant was solid defensively, showing man-to-man and zone looks, but one area of the game is a concern.

“Our nemesis is going to be blocking out. Kapolei had 12 offensive rebounds on us,” he said.

Damien 57, Kaimuki 46, OT

Dillon Sevilleja scored eight of his 22 points in overtime as the Monarchs fought off the Bulldogs. Levin Dano-Agcaoili added 13 points.

Jeremiah White carried the load for Kaimuki and finished with a game-high 28 points.

The Monarchs went on a 9-2 run to start overtime. Dano-Agcaoili’s corner 3 opened Damien’s lead to 51-44.

Damien finished the tournament 3-0, winning its first two games against McKinley and Kapolei.

The Bulldogs led 17-9 after one quarter, but Damien’s fullcourt press created a slew of turnovers. The Monarchs tied the game with an 8-0 run that cooled off when White returned to the game.

Kaimuki trailed 41-40 and stole the ball with one minute left. White’s tough shot on a drive missed.

White connected on two foul shots to tie the game at 42 late in regulation. Sevilleja missed a tough layup attempt and Kaimuki rebounded with 2.3 seconds remaining.

Kaimuki finished the tourney 0-3. The young Bulldogs lost to Maryknoll and Hawaii Baptist on the first two nights.

Hawaii Baptist 45, McKinley 38

Eli Shibuya pumped in 20 points to spark the Eagles. Joseph Kim led the Tigers with 14.

The Eagles went 2-1 in the Classic, losing to Campbell 83-42 on Friday before beating Kaimuki 63-48 on Saturday.

The Tigers lost to Damien, 26-22 on Friday and to University 29-22 on Saturday.

Campbell 45, University 41

Rondell Blenman-Villareal scored 12 points and Mizah Carreira added 11 as the Sabers rallied from a 10-3 deficit for the victory.

Alika Ahu led the Junior Rainbows with 15 points.

The Sabers opened the tournament with an 83-42 win over HBA on Friday, then lost to Maryknoll 55-35 on Saturday. Campbell also played Saint Louis on Saturday night, falling 55-49.