comscore Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

  • By Kim Chandler and Jeff Martin / Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 1:45 p.m.
  • ENTERPRISE-JOURNAL / AP The contents of a kitchen from a destroyed mobile home is seen near Magnolia, Miss,. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after an apparent tornado passed through the area earlier that morning.

    The contents of a kitchen from a destroyed mobile home is seen near Magnolia, Miss,. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after an apparent tornado passed through the area earlier that morning.

It was one of dozens of tornadoes kicked up by a severe weather front that spent two days rolling from east Texas across several Southern states. Read more

