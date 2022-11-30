Honolulu firefighters airlift injured hiker from Pele’s Chair trail

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued an injured hiker from the Pele’s Chair trail in East Honolulu.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:24 a.m. today regarding an injured, 68-year-old female hiker. She had been hiking with a group of six for about 20 minutes when she sustained the injury.

Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving on scene at 11:32 a.m. Rescue personnel ascended the trail on foot while a landing zone was secured at Sandy Beach Park.

Firefighters found the injured hiker at 11:45 a.m. and packaged her onto a rescue stretcher for transport by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone just before noon.

Medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 12:14 p.m.

HFD reminds hikers to bring a fully charged cell phone on hikes in case of an emergency, with an external back-up battery, to know one’s physical abilities and limitations, and to select trails that can be enjoyed safely.