Waimanalo fire originated in garage with cooking equipment

A fire that burned the garage of a single-story home in Waimanalo over the weekend originated in an area where cooking equipment was found, Honolulu firefighters reported.

The Honolulu Fire Department today said that the building fire, which took place at 41-1441 Kuhimana St. Sunday morning, caused $193,000 in estimated damages to the property and $1,000 to its contents.

HFD’s investigation into the fire found that its origin was an area fronting a closet in a carport where cooking equipment was found. Firefighters arrived at the scene on Sunday to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the garage.

Nobody was injured from the fire, HFD reported.