comscore Kokua Line: How can I help Operation Santa?
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How can I help Operation Santa?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

Question: Could you please emphasize that Operation Santa needs gift-givers? Hawaii didn’t have enough donors in 2021 to fulfill Christmas wishes for all the kids who wrote letters. Read more

Previous Story
Board adopts emergency plan for Oahu water shortages

Scroll Up