Hawaii News

Pearl Harbor survivor gives back to mark 101st birthday

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Pearl Harbor attack survivor Sterling Cale, center, celebrated his 101st birthday Tuesday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, where he met grateful citizens.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

This week Pearl Harbor attack survivor Sterling Cale’s 101st birthday coincided with Giving Tuesday. He decided to spend the morning at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial meeting with guests and signing copies of his autobiography in support of Pacific Historic Parks, a nonprofit that has supported the preservation of of World War II memorials and historic sites. Read more

