Pearl Harbor survivor gives back to mark 101st birthday
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pearl Harbor attack survivor Sterling Cale, center, celebrated his 101st birthday Tuesday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, where he met grateful citizens.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree