MPI alum Young to hold baseball lessons

New York Mets minor leaguer Wyatt Young, a Mid-Pacific graduate, will be holding private baseball lessons starting today through Dec. 31 at HNL Ballpark Batting Cage in Kalihi.

The lessons are for ages 4 and older with flexible schedules. Instruction will be one-on-one or up to a group of four. The lessons will focus on hitting, fielding, pitching and other fundamentals. The fee is $80 for 30 minutes and $100 for an hour.

Young played collegiately at Pepperdine and was drafted by the Mets in the 15th round in 2021. The middle infielder hit a combined .270 with seven homers and 42 RBIs last season at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A.

HNL Ballpark is located at 2290 Alahao Pl, Unit 402. For more information, contact HNL Ballpark owner Darwin Nazarino at 808-762-0058.

Chaminade, HPU split hoops doubleheader

Jalen Brattain finished with 23 points and nine rebounds as the Chaminade men’s basketball team beat Hawaii Pacific 69-60 on Tuesday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Scott Ator added 13 points for the Silverswords (3-2, 1-0 PacWest).

Melo Sanchez scored 14 points for the Sharks (3-2, 0-1).

>> Avery Cargill scored 22 points and Abby Spurgin added 18 as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Chaminade 79-55.

Jordyn Jensen finished with 15 rebounds and Kalina Obrey added 12 for the Sharks (1-3, 1-0 PacWest).

Dallas Martinez scored 21 points for the Silverswords (0-5, 0-1).