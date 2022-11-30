comscore MPI alum Young to hold baseball lessons
MPI alum Young to hold baseball lessons

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

New York Mets minor leaguer Wyatt Young, a Mid-Pacific graduate, will be holding private baseball lessons starting today through Dec. 31 at HNL Ballpark Batting Cage in Kalihi. Read more

